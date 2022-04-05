Lawson Products CEO Michael DeCata to retire

Apr. 05, 2022 9:30 AM ETLawson Products, Inc. (LAWS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • As part of an ongoing succession plan, Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) has appointed Cesar Lanuza as President and CEO of its operating company, effective Apr 04, 2022.
  • Mr. Lanuza brings a combined 30 years of global experience, having served as CEO and Director at Jon-Don most recently.
  • Lawson also announced the retirement of President and CEO Michael DeCata.
  • Mr. DeCata will transition his role through May 1, 2022, when he will also retire from his remaining positions, including as a member of Lawson’s Board of Directors and will then assume a role providing advisory services to Lawson’s board as part of a four-year agreement.
 
