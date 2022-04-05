Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) said Tuesday it will renew its share buyback program to purchase up to 18.9M of its common shares, or ~10% of issued and outstanding shares as of March 31, after its plan was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

At Monday's closing price of C$10.66, or US$8.54, the value of the shares intended for buyback would be worth C$201.5M.

Sandstorm has an existing normal course issuer bid which expires on April 6 with the option of purchasing up to 19.1M common shares.

In the last 12 months, the company has purchased more than 4.65M common shares pursuant to its NCIB.

Sandstorm Gold reported Monday that it set Q1 company records with preliminary sales of 18,700 gold equiv. oz. and revenues of $35.3M.