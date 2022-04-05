VerifyMe inks deal with sports memorabilia company
Apr. 05, 2022 VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Jessica Kuruthukulangara
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) on Tuesday said it signed an agreement with a sports memorabilia company to provide brand protection and consumer engagement solutions.
- VRME recently signed the deal to provide its authentication and consumer engagement solution to a sports apparel memorabilia company delivered via a mobile phone app.
- The solution will allow consumers to authenticate products purchased on a digital marketplace and integrate into an online trading platform allowing for the sale/transfer of ownership of a product's provenance and digital history for proof of authenticity.
- VRME will also offer consumer engagement services to create value for the consumer and the brand.