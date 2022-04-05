Valvoline hits a home run with Toronto Blue Jays through partnership renewal

Apr. 05, 2022 9:33 AM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV+0.5% stated Tuesday that partnership agreement between Valvoline Canada and the baseball team Toronto Blue Jays has been renewed.
  • The new multi-year deal extends the company's national marketing rights throughout the 2022 under which Valvoline will be displayed behind home plate during all regular season home games. New for 2022, Valvoline told that its LED signage will also be featured in stadium during select home games.
  • Earlier (Feb. 8): Valvoline Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.03, revenue of $858M beats by $31.43M
