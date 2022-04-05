Surna Cultivation Technologies signs contract for new addition to product portfolio
Apr. 05, 2022 9:33 AM ETCEA Industries Inc. (CEAD), CEADWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) subsidiary Surna Cultivation Technologies converts another new product in its portfolio to an order, in under thirty days.
- The contract was with an existing customer that came to Surna to retrofit their existing grow with air sterilization equipment.
- “Surna Cultivation Technologies only recently announced its partnership with Air Sniper to offer their air sanitization product lines. I am consistently impressed with the value our new partnerships and product expansions are bringing to our customers, and with our sales team’s ability to quickly convert these into new contracts.” ,” said Jon Kozlowski, Surna’s Vice President of Sales