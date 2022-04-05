Trinity Capital prices $50M stock offering

Apr. 05, 2022 9:34 AM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Trinity Capital (TRIN -4.9%) has priced its underwritten public offering of $50M of shares of its common stock at $18.15/share.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 413,226 additional shares.
  • The completion of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions and the shares are expected to be delivered on April 7, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from this offering will be used to pay down a portion of existing indebtedness outstanding under the company's KeyBank Credit Facility, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.
