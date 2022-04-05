Udemy launches in South Korea, expanding global footprint
Apr. 05, 2022 9:41 AM ETUdemy, Inc. (UDMY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Udemy (UDMY -1.5%) has announced its partnership with Korean AI education company, Woongjin ThinkBig.
- This partnership further expands the company’s global footprint, bringing Udemy and its corporate learning solution, Udemy Business, to more learners, instructors, and organizations in the Korean market.
- Udemy and Woongjin ThinkBig have been collaborating since 2021 to localize and enhance the discovery and learning experience for both learners and instructors in Korea.
- This new partnership helps enable Udemy to drive more impactful learning across a wide variety of topics and with new audiences.