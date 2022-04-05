Tiziana announces FDA clearance to expand study for multiple sclerosis therapy

Apr. 05, 2022 9:41 AM ETTiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Clinical-stage biotech, Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA), announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permitted its partners at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to expand a study for experimental multiple sclerosis therapyforalumab.
  • The decision allows the researchers to increase the number of Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) patients up to eight as part of an Intermediate-Size Patient Population Expanded Access IND, according to the company.
  • It follows the submission of initial data from the first two patients and enables the generation of additional clinical data.
  • The patients will continue to receive 50 mcg of foralumab three times a week, similar to the regimen administered for the first two patients. An update on the second patient is expected in May 2022.
  • Last month, Tiziana (TLSA) posted data from the first SPMS patient treated with intranasal foralumab for six months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.