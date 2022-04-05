Tiziana announces FDA clearance to expand study for multiple sclerosis therapy
Apr. 05, 2022 9:41 AM ETTiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech, Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA), announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permitted its partners at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to expand a study for experimental multiple sclerosis therapyforalumab.
- The decision allows the researchers to increase the number of Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) patients up to eight as part of an Intermediate-Size Patient Population Expanded Access IND, according to the company.
- It follows the submission of initial data from the first two patients and enables the generation of additional clinical data.
- The patients will continue to receive 50 mcg of foralumab three times a week, similar to the regimen administered for the first two patients. An update on the second patient is expected in May 2022.
- Last month, Tiziana (TLSA) posted data from the first SPMS patient treated with intranasal foralumab for six months.