Baxter gets FDA nod for ST Set to treat kidney injury patients

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Baxter's (NYSE:BAX) ST Set used in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).
  • The company said the ST Set is a pre-connected, disposable, extracorporeal (outside the body) circuit that provides blood purification through a semipermeable membrane to be used with the PrisMax or Prismaflex control units (monitors).
  • Baxter added that the system has been available to customers in the U.S. since August 2020, when it received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA to provide CRRT to treat patients in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The company noted that the ST Set is currently in use in Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America.
