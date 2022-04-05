Qualigen Therapeutics climbs 3% on resuming worldwide distribution and commercial control over Fastpack
Apr. 05, 2022 9:45 AM ETQualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) resumed worldwide distribution and commercial control of FastPack from previous marketing partner Sekisui Diagnostics from April 1, 2022.
The sale of FastPack System diagnostic instruments and test kits have exceeded $120M since inception and have been used successfully in diagnostics for over 20 years.
"We have been steadfastly preparing for increased demand that could result in increased revenue, along with the increase in per-unit profitability for our diagnostics business, a key pillar of our diversified life sciences strategy.” said CEO and Chairman Michael Poirier
Last week, the company reported FY21 earnings.
Shares +3.76%