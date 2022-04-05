PMI Composite Final comes in higher M/M, misses consensus
Apr. 05, 2022 9:47 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- March U.S. PMI Composite Final: 57.7 vs. 58.5 consensus vs. 55.9 prior
- Healthcare and Technology lead US private sector growth in March; healthcare saw fastest rise in activity since November 2021 while technology rebounded from soft patch seen at 2022 start.
- Service PMI: 58.0 vs. 58.9 consensus and 56.5 prior
- The expansion in output quickened to the fastest for four months, amid stronger demand conditions and a steeper rise in new orders.
- Output prices increased markedly as a faster rise in cost burdens was largely passed through to customers.
- Total new sales were also supported by stronger foreign client demand during March.
- New export orders rose at a robust rate that was the sharpest for ten months
- "Demand for services is in fact growing so fast that companies are increasingly struggling to keep pace with customer orders, leading to the largest rise in backlogs of work recorded since the survey began in 2009," chief business economist Chris Williamson commented.