Wells Fargo turned more cautious on specialty softlines stocks are taking in the new macroeconomic backdrop.

The firm said it expects negative revisions to keep the sector under pressure for the time being. Analyst Ike Boruchow and team cut numbers across the space and dropped price targets broadly. The view is that despite the strong consumer backdrop, current 2022 guidance marks are increasingly unrealistic and the setup for the group appears very challenged in the near term.

Ralph Lauren (RL -3.2%), TJX Companies (TJX -2.0%) and VF Corporation (VFC -2.3%) were all lowered to Equal Weight from Overweight.

On RL: "The company operates in the highly competitive and fragmented apparel category that has likely been “over-earning” for the past 12-18 months."

On TJX: "TJX is the market leader in the off-price landscape, and while we believe the company could potentially leverage the strength of its model over time, we see labor inflation and mounting cost pressures limiting near-term margin upside. Unfortunately, the company is in line with others in its space, in facing difficult margin compares given limited AUR opportunities and mounting labor cost headwinds, and has international exposure that we see challenging international growth prospects."

On VFC: "With the VFC equity driven by Vans (~40% of sales in FY21 but est. 60%+ of the equity), we expect VFC to remain rangebound as the Vans brand works to recover momentum under new brand head Doug Palladini. In the near term, we expect Vans is likely to land sub-its 12-13% LT algorithm into at least 1HF23 as its China business lags and as the brand works to re-energize its core product for the next few quarters."

