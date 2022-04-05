Skillful Craftsman enters into strategic agreement with Newlink Technology
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (EDTK +3.1%) announced that Shenzhen Qianhai Jisen Information Technology, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Wuxi Kingway Technology, the company's variable interest entity in China, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Newlink Technology an IT solutions provider, to jointly develop robotic process automation technology and a new vocational training environment based on AI and digital twin technology.
- Both parties also agree to jointly develop digital twin technology based vocational training environment, to provide training for employees at financial institutions and college students.