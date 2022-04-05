GM and Honda move forward on plan to make electric vehicles together
Apr. 05, 2022 9:55 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM), HMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) will continue their long-time partnership with a plan to co-develop affordable electric vehicle models that will use next-generation Ultium battery technology.
- The vehicles will include a compact crossover, according to Associated Press. The first co-developed models are expected to go on sale in North America in 2027.
- GM and Honda started working together back in 2013 on the co-development of a next-generation fuel cell system and hydrogen storage technologies. In 2018 Honda and GM announced that they'd team up to develop batteries for electric vehicles, mostly for the North American market. Last year the companies announced that GM would build one Honda SUV and one Acura SUV using its Ultium-branded electric vehicle architecture and battery system.
- Sector watch: Auto stocks: Best and worst Q1 performers as well as a look to Q2.