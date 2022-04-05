EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares rose as much as 10% out of the gate after Jefferies analyst John Hecht upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, according to a note written to clients Tuesday.

Hecht pointed to the company's "global growth opportunities, continued strong PLO recovery, digital transformation, robust M&A pipeline, ESG strengths, solid B/S and attractive valuation as benefits to its overall growth.

Also, with consumer price inflation rising at levels not seen in 40 years, "rising commodity prices spur demand for pawn services," Hecht said.

EZPW stock is trading at a 25% discount compared with peers such as FirstCash (FCFS), Rent-A-Center (RCII) and PROG (PRG), the note said. "While some of this discount is tied to concerns related to corporate governance, we are a bit more comfortable with this risk and see opportunity in the relative value," the analyst noted. Shares of the pawn lending firm are off more than 10% YTD but +15% M/M.

Meanwhile, SA's Quant Rating sees EZPW stock as a Hold, while Wall Street Analysts prefer it as a Buy (2 Strong Buy, 1 Hold).

