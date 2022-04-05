Fresh Vine Wine gets new finance chief
Apr. 05, 2022 10:01 AM ETFresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fresh Vine Wine (VINE +0.8%) appointed Ellen Scipta as CFO, she will lead the company's accounting and financial operations and aid in Fresh Vine Wine's continued accelerated growth.
- Elliot Savoie, who had been serving as the CFO since its IPO, has transitioned to Head of Corporate Development and Ventures.
- Ms. Scipta brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, most recently, she was CFO of Intricon, a joint development manufacturer of advanced micro-medical technology, which is currently under agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners.