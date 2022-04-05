Tonix Pharma to develop live-virus vaccine against COVID-19 with Kansas State University

Detailed and scientifically accurate 3D model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at atomic resolution

Creative Thinking/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tonix Pharma (NASDAQ:TNXP) said it had reached a preclinical research agreement with Kansas State University to develop a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19.
  • The company said it will co-develop COVID-19 vaccine, TNX-2300, that utilizes a Live Virus Vaccine Based on a Bovine Parainfluenza Virus Vector, and also aims to test the effect of co-expression of the CD40-ligand, to stimulate T cell immunity.
  • The company's TNX-2300 is a live replicating virus vaccine designed to evoke T cell immunity.
  • Under the agreement, Kansas State has granted Tonix an option for an exclusive license for the clinical and commercial use of its intellectual property associated with coronavirus vaccines.
