Elon Musk’s large stake in Twitter has these five ETFs in focus

Apr. 05, 2022 10:28 AM ETGlobal X Social Media Index ETF (SOCL), XLC, PBS, TWTRJFWD, EWCOBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange

Bethany Clarke/Getty Images News

Five ETFs found themselves in focus after news broke that Elon Musk was added to Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) board of directors after he took a massive 9.2% stake in the social media giant company.

The exchange traded funds with the heaviest positions in TWTR are the Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS), Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD), Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO), Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC).

PBS is most leveraged to the social media giant, with TWTR holding a 5.91% in the fund. This represents the ETF's fourth largest holding. Coming in second and third is JFWD and EWCO, which have weightings of 5.16% and 4.79%, respectively. Meanwhile, SOCL has a 4.6% weighting and XLC has a 2.9% weighting in Twitter.

In breaking down the funds, investors will notice that most of the ETFs are small in size with the exception of XLC which has $12.36B AUM. SOCL comes in second with $261.17M and the other three are sub $100M with regards to AUM.

Moreover, XLC is also the cheapest with a 0.10% expense ratio even though it has the least exposure to TWTR. JFWD is the most expensive with a ratio of 0.75%, followed by SOCL at 0.65%,PBS at 0.63%, and EWCO at 0.40%.

Year-to-date price action: TWTR +23%, JFWD -15.6%, EWCO -1.1%, SOCL -15.6%, and XLC -8.4%.

EWCO led all ETFs as it's an equal weighted fund that provides a balanced holdings approach, not allowing one specific stock to pull down the communications fund.

According to the 8-K filing, Musk will be a Class II director and his term will expire at the company's 2024 annual shareholder meeting.

