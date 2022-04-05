NextPlay Technologies selected by DIG to offer fiat payment, banking service

Apr. 05, 2022 10:11 AM ETNXTPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NextPlay Technologies (NXTP +6.9%) has entered into a preliminary agreement with Decentralised Investment Group, a leading global blockchain technology company, to develop and operate an exclusive fiat payment platform for DIG customers.
  • Upon execution, NextBank International, NextPlay’s global banking unit, would provide DIG customers with access to its Fintech platform, which would enable these customers to purchase and monetize DIG assets.
  • NextBank plans to issue payment cards to DIG customers who have funded their bank accounts at NextBank. DIG also intends to market NextBank banking services to its customers worldwide.
  • The gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9% to ~$340B by 2027, with much of the revenue generated by in-game purchases.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.