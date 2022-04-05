NextPlay Technologies selected by DIG to offer fiat payment, banking service
Apr. 05, 2022 10:11 AM ETNXTPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NextPlay Technologies (NXTP +6.9%) has entered into a preliminary agreement with Decentralised Investment Group, a leading global blockchain technology company, to develop and operate an exclusive fiat payment platform for DIG customers.
- Upon execution, NextBank International, NextPlay’s global banking unit, would provide DIG customers with access to its Fintech platform, which would enable these customers to purchase and monetize DIG assets.
- NextBank plans to issue payment cards to DIG customers who have funded their bank accounts at NextBank. DIG also intends to market NextBank banking services to its customers worldwide.
- The gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9% to ~$340B by 2027, with much of the revenue generated by in-game purchases.