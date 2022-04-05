Gladstone Commercial reports 100% of March cash base rents paid and collected

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gladstone Commercial (GOOD +0.2%) reported 100% of March cash base rents paid and collected; as of Mar.31, 2022, portfolio occupancy stood at 97%.
  • The company renewed a lease with Bosch Security Systems for its office suite in the Minneapolis MSA through July 31, 2028; a separate Bosch entity renewed a office suite through Jan.31, 2024 within the property.
  • It also renewed a lease with CVG Management with its own office building located in New Albany Ohio; lease extends through Mar.31, 2037.
  • YTD, the company extended 257,978 square feet covering four tenants with an average remaining lease term of 10.6 years; annualized straight-line rent of these transactions totals $2.9M.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2022, the company's current available liquidity is ~$31.8M via its revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
