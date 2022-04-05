IZEA's Managed Services bookings sets a record of $12.1M, up 88% Y/Y

Apr. 05, 2022 10:18 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -1.4%) announced that its Managed Services team recorded its best quarterly bookings in company history with contracts totaling $12.1M (+ 88% Y/Y), surpassing $12M for the first time ever.
  • Company achieved its best quarterly bookings ever in Q1, which has historically been its lowest bookings time period of the year.
  • The announcement follows a record-breaking Q4 2021, during which Managed Services revenue increased 69% to $9.9M.
  • Trailing twelve months Managed Services bookings at the end of Q1 2022 are $45.2 million, an all-time record.
  • The company has market cap of $102.4M and has dropped about 67% over the last year.
