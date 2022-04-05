CNS Pharmaceuticals stock soars 27% on Swiss regulatory nod for brain cancer study
Apr. 05, 2022 11:21 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- CNS Pharmaceuticals [[CNSP, +27%]] on Tuesday said it received approval from Swiss drug regulator Swissmedic to conduct a study of Berubicin to treat recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive type of brain cancer.
- The anti-cancer treatment developer said it has already received approval from swissethics, the umbrella organization of the cantonal Ethics Committees in Switzerland, for the study.
- "With the necessary regulatory approvals in Switzerland now in place, our team is diligently working to bring clinical sites online and quickly and efficiently drive patient enrollment in this potentially pivotal study," said CNS (NASDAQ:CNSP) CEO John Climaco.
- The study will enroll ~243 patients with GBM after failure of standard first line therapy. The patients will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive Berubicin or chemotherapy drug lomustine for the evaluation of overall survival, the primary goal of the study.