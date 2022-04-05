London Stock Exchange to acquire Global Data Consortium

Apr. 05, 2022 10:20 AM ETLondon Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF)LNSTYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Markets React To UK Government Proroguing Parliament

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News

  • London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY +2.3%) has agreed to acquire Global Data Consortium ("GDC"), a provider of identity verification data to support clients with Know Your Customer requirements, adding to LSEG's digital identity solutions in its Data & Analytics division.
  • The acquisition "will enable us to continue to expand our capabilities in this high growth segment, though both direct sales and channel partnerships," Andrea Remyn Stone, group head, Data & Analytics, at London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF), said in a statement on Tuesday.
  • Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, weren't disclosed. Refinitiv acquired an 11% stake in GDC in 2020.
  • Last month (March 21), London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) agreed to sell its wealth management support units for $1.1B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.