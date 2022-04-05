London Stock Exchange to acquire Global Data Consortium
Apr. 05, 2022 10:20 AM ETLondon Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF)LNSTYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY +2.3%) has agreed to acquire Global Data Consortium ("GDC"), a provider of identity verification data to support clients with Know Your Customer requirements, adding to LSEG's digital identity solutions in its Data & Analytics division.
- The acquisition "will enable us to continue to expand our capabilities in this high growth segment, though both direct sales and channel partnerships," Andrea Remyn Stone, group head, Data & Analytics, at London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF), said in a statement on Tuesday.
- Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, weren't disclosed. Refinitiv acquired an 11% stake in GDC in 2020.
- Last month (March 21), London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) agreed to sell its wealth management support units for $1.1B.