First Solar (FSLR -2.6%) opened lower on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $65.50 price target, cut from $76.50, saying the company has received "too much credit for a reality that has never materialized."

Despite the company's recent "win" as the U.S. Department of Commerce officially initiated an inquiry into Asian module manufacturers, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith noted that policy has consistently failed to drive pricing power for First Solar.

Dumoulin-Smith notes First Solar is trading at 12.3x 2023 EBITDA compared with just 6.6x before Q4 earnings and alongside consensus EBTIDA getting cut by at least 25%, so "at the end of the day, expansion is not backed by fundamentals, leaving shares susceptible to significant derating."

"Shares are trading on the expectation of a pricing power reality that has historically never materialized," Dumoulin-Smith writes. "As a result, and with near-term headwinds mounting, we see downside risk skew ahead."

SunPower jumped 12% in Monday's trading after Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock to Neutral following the company's analyst day.