Cruise line stocks break out after Carnival reports best bookings week ever

Carnival Corporation (CCL +5.9%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +2.7%), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL +1.8%) and Lindblad Expeditions (LIND +2.4%) all broke higher in early Monday trading after Carnival reported its highest booking week ever between March 28 and April 3 following easing COVID protocols.

"The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong demand we are seeing, and this record-breaking booking week," stated Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy on the development.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) also recently reported strong onboard spending, which helped drive revenue per passenger cruise day up 7.5% in Q1 vs. the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019. The cruise line operator has also stated that the sale of older ships means that ship operating expense ex-fuel will be around 5% lower than 2019 levels. Looking ahead, CCL previously guided for positive adjusted EBITDA at the start of the summer season.

Compare CCL, RCL and NCLH to other travel service stocks.