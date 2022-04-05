US natural gas prices trade above $6 on drop in US production
Apr. 05, 2022 10:36 AM ETBOIL, LNG, CHK, EQT, RRC, SWN, NG1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor12 Comments
- US natural gas prices (NG1:COM) rallied almost 7% in early trading Tuesday, despite mild weather across the US.
- Updated pipeline flows showed a notable drop in domestic production, according to EBW Analytics Group.
- EBW analyst Eli Rubin said Tuesday, "pipeline flow monitors are oscillating wildly in estimations for early April flows. While any drop could vanish with late-cycle revisions, an early-cycle loss in nominations this morning — down almost 1.5 Bcf/d day/day — is contributing to this morning’s gains.”
- Compounding price pressure, US LNG exports to Europe have doubled so far in 2022 (LNG), and it was reported Tuesday that Europe is considering an import ban on Russian coal, further increasing the need for US energy imports.
- Names like Southwestern (SWN), Range (RRC), EQT (EQT) and Chesapeake (CHK) all traded higher in the morning session Tuesday, as natural gas prices (BOIL) continued to move steadily higher.