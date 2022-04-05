Plus Therapeutics, Medidata partner for glioblastoma therapy trial
Apr. 05, 2022 10:39 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)DASTYBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) said it had expanded its partnership with Medidata, a unit of Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY), to speed enrollment and reduce clinical trial costs of its Phase 2 trial of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome in recurrent glioblastoma.
- The partnership will use Medidata’s Synthetic Control Arm platform that gives access to historical clinical trial data in a manner that has been favorably received by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- The expanded partnership comes after the company proceeded with a successful preliminary assessment to determine project feasibility and probability of success.
- Plus had first announced its collaboration with Medidata in Feb. to evaluate the use of its Synthetic Control Arm solution for recurrent glioblastoma therapy.
- Glioblastoma is the most aggressive type of cancer in the brain. Most people with GBM die within 12-18 months of diagnosis.
- (PSTV +1.0%)