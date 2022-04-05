EV battery refueler Gogoro sees stock jump 16% in market debut after SPAC merger

EV battery-swapping provider Gogoro (GGR) saw its stock jump 16% in early trading Tuesday during its market debut following its merger with SPAC Poema Global Holdings (PPGH).

Shares of Gogoro most recently changed hands at $14.83, up 16%, approximately 10:05 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $15.99.

Gogoro merged with Poema on Monday. Shares of the SPAC shot up 24% to close at $12.74 for its last day of trading.

The merger provided Gogoro with at least $335M in cash, including a $295M committed PIPE financing led by Engine No. 1, Generation Investment Management, GoTo Group, Foxconn, Temasek and Ruentex Group.

Based in Taiwan, Gogoro provides battery-swapping refueling services for two-wheeled EVs such as scooters and motorcycles in China, India and Southeast Asia. Poema is based in Hong Kong.

Poema and Gogoro announced their intention to merge in September. The deal valued Gogoro at around $2.35B.