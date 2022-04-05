Valo Health buys 180 Degree Capital's private portfolio company Tara Biosystems
Apr. 05, 2022 10:45 AM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Valo Health has acquired 180 Degree Capital's (TURN +0.7%) private portfolio company, Tara Biosystems.
- Under the terms of the acquisition, 180 will receive ~$2.7M in cash over the next 24 months and has the potential to receive an additional $3.3M upon achievement of certain milestones.
- 180 Degree Capital's CEO Kevin Rendino noted, "As we noted in our recent shareholder letter and shareholder update call, we are making progress on efforts to monetize our private portfolio, and we currently believe that Tara will be the first of potentially additional monetization events in 2022. The goal for 180 is to have all of our assets in cash and public companies. We have made significant progress towards that goal, with more to come."