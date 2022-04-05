Southwest Gas (SWX -0.8%) responded Tuesday to Carl Icahn's latest open letter that accused the company's executives of selling $400M in shares to entrench themselves for an upcoming proxy fight, calling the claims "false and misleading."

"I have never seen anything as corrupt as the recent actions" of Southwest Gas, Icahn said in his letter.

Southwest Gas said Icahn's claim that the company was "playing games" with the record date of its $400M equity offering was "blatantly untrue," and the board proceeded with the offering "with full knowledge" that buyers of the newly issued shares would not be able to vote at the annual meeting, set for May 12.

Southwest also said it would be "illegal" for Icahn to buy its stock in a financing, given his pending buyout offer.

Southwest recently rejected Icahn's increased hostile tender offer of $82.50/share, saying it undervalued the company.

Icahn has launched a proxy battle seeking control of Southwest's board; he has said the company could be worth $110-$150 per share if his slate of board nominees is elected.