It's April 5, the record date for AT&T's (T -0.7%) spin-off of WarnerMedia for a blockbuster combination with Discovery (DISCA -2%), and that's an occasion for MoffettNathanson to set up its expectations for the communications company that will stay behind.

AT&T deserves some credit for making a "hard decision" to re-focus on core business, analyst Craig Moffett says - and for reversing course so quickly, just three short years after closing on an acquisition of Time Warner.

"It's tempting to think of this moment as a fresh start," Moffett says, but breaking AT&T apart doesn't undo damage done by overpaying for DirecTV and doubling down on Time Warner. The company's still over-levered even after unwinding those deals, and "left AT&T's core businesses weaker for having spent three critical years with management’s attention focused elsewhere."

"And so ends a long and ugly chapter in the storied history of a great American company," Moffett says. "Investors gave a resounding thumbs down to AT&T’s misadventure in media, and rightly so. It was born of a flawed strategy, and it was poorly executed."

There are a number of factors working in the favor of stand-alone AT&T, he says, including a relatively unchallenging valuation, "juicy" dividend, "unremittingly negative" sentiment and "remarkably" low expectations.

Working against it, though, is a poor growth outlook: The core Mobility segment is set to be a share loser in an industry growing slower than GDP; Business Wireline is set to deliver revenue shrinking by mid-single-digits, and Consumer Wireline (just 11% of revenues) is still mostly copper, and he suggests fiber deployment will do little more than offset copper declines.

"Call it a draw," Moffett says in maintaining a Neutral rating.

As for valuation, AT&T has begun trading ex-distribution on NYSE under the symbol T.WD; that security is up 0.8% today to $18.15. (Current AT&T (NYSE:T) is -0.7% to $24.02.)

Moffett says low multiples are warranted for each segment and thus also for the sum of the parts; using that approach and interim free cash flow, he arrives at a post-transaction price of $19, about 5% upside from the current ex-distribution trading of $18.15.

Citi used the arrival of the record date to keep AT&T on its positive catalyst watch list, anticipating a mid- to late-April closing.

