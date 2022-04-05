Aditxt inks revenue-sharing contract with acquisition target Cellvera

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) said it signed a revenue-sharing agreement with Cellvera, formerly AiPharma Global Holdings, which is being acquired by the company.

The company said Cellvera, holds exclusive worldwide rights (except Japan) to a broad spectrum oral antiviral drug targeting COVID-19 and 11 other infectious diseases.

Under the agreement, Aditxt will receive up to 10% of net sales of products and services collected by Cellvera and other loan parties up to a maximum of $30M.

Aditxt (ADTX) said it agreed to apply ~$14.5M of the revenue share payment it receives from the loan parties as repayment of the loan, plus interest until Cellvera’s loan obligations are satisfied.

Aditxt (ADTX) added that the agreement is aimed to drive strategic revenue and growth starting in 2022 and provide enhanced security for its $14.5M loan, plus interest to Cellvera.

“This agreement is an intermediate step in the acquisition process while we are proceeding with our due diligence for the overall transaction, and will be a key part of our revenue and growth strategy starting in 2022," said Aditxt’s Co-Founder and CEO Amro Albanna.

The company noted that it signed the agreement as consideration for Aditxt’s separate agreement to extend the term of previously announced loan and forbearance agreements.