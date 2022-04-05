Electric vehicle stocks fall after macro, GM-Honda news weighs

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Electric vehicle stocks largely fell back as investors with risk-on trading dialed back again.

The biggest decliners in the electric vehicle sector in Tuesday morning trading were Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE -8.7%), GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP -9.1%), Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ -9.1%), Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS -9.2%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE -6.6%), Rivian Automotive (RIVN -5.9%) and Arcimoto (FUV -7.4%). Many of those names have been heavily shorted by investors.

On the macro front, higher Treasury yields, more commodities inflation warnings and higher oil prices were in the mix - while comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard ratcheted up concerns again over aggressive monetary policy tightening. Within the automobile industry, news that General Motors (GM -3.7%) and Honda Motor (HMC -2.7%) are working together under a long-time partnership to produce electric vehicles that cost less than $30,000 is attracting attention.

"GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China," stated General Motors CEO Mary Barra on the development.

Chinese EV stocks Nio (Nio), XPeng (XPEV -5.5%) and Li Auto (LI -3.0%) also were in reverse on Tuesday and shares of Tesla (TSLA -2.1%) eased back after a strong two weeks.

Allego NV (ALLG +13.9%) was an outlier again as the wild swings continued with the new EV battery charging stock.

Sector watch: Nio creates buzz with battery-swapping plans.

