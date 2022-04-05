Avicanna partners Bio-Gate to expand CBD derma-cosmetics brand Pura H&W in EU

Apr. 05, 2022

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Avicanna (OTCQX:AVCNF) on Tuesday said it entered a five-year exclusive distribution agreement with Bio-Gate to expand its (CBD) derma-cosmetics line Pura H&W into the EU.
  • Avicanna, which makes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, and health technology company Bio-Gate already have an existing research collaboration.
  • The new distribution agreement includes five products from Pura H&W’s derma-cosmetics portfolio.
  • The products will be commercialized through Bio-Gate’s existing distribution channels with initial launches planned for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in 2022.
  • Pura H&W is Avicanna's derma-cosmetics brand which uses a combination of purified (CBD) and other botanical ingredients to act upon the skin. Products include body gels, moisturizers, facial oils and skin gels.
