Following five straight sessions of declines, the shares of Pfizer (PFE +2.2%) are trading higher on Tuesday after Citi raised its price target and initiated a positive Catalyst Watch on the pharma giant.

The target raised to $57 from $46 per share reflects a new NPV model that includes a conservative forecast for COVID-related revenue, assuming no new variants of concerns.

While the firm’s 2023-24E earnings per share forecast for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stands 60% above consensus, the analysts led by Andrew Baum reaffirmed the neutral rating on the stock.

“We expect the stock to struggle to outperform in the absence of evidence of the next virulent variant as economically constrained western governments likely downsize planned Paxlovid orders,” they wrote, highlighting the prospects for the company’s COVID-19 pill.

However, the team does not rule out an upgrade on rating and EPS in the event of the emergence of a new variant and increased government spending on Paxlovid.

Reasons for the positive Catalyst Watch include sizable Paxlovid sales in China. The analysts argue that the country will rely heavily on the treatment as it battles the breakthrough cases despite a zero COVID strategy expected to last until March 2023.

In response to an uptick in cases, China revised its pandemic guidelines last month to include Paxlovid as part of its COVID-19 response.