Block reports ex-employee downloaded some Cash App customer data
Apr. 05, 2022
- Block stock (NYSE:SQ) is dropping 4.8% after the fintech company disclosed late Monday that a former employee downloaded in December some Cash App Investing LLC reports that contained some customer information.
- Although the employee had regular access to the reports as part of their past job responsibilities, "in this instance these reports were accessed without permission after their employment ended," the company said in an SEC filing.
- Block's (SQ) Cash App Investing unit is contacting ~8.2M current and former customers about the incident.
- The reports downloaded didn't include usernames or passwords, Social Security numbers, date of birth, payment card information, addresses, bank account information or any other personally identifiable information, Block (SQ) said.
- The company said it's too early to predict future costs associated with the incident, but it doesn't expect that the incident will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.
- Block (SQ) has notified the applicable regulatory authorities and law enforcement. Furthermore, SQ said its reviewing and strengthening its administrative and technical procedures to protect its customers' information.
