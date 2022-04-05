PVH price target slashed by Wells Fargo, Truist
Apr. 05, 2022 11:16 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PVH (PVH -4.1%) shares dropped Tuesday on the back on price target revisions by two brokerages.
- Wells Fargo slashed the apparel firm's PT from $95.00 to $90.00, while maintaining an Equal Weight rating on the stock.
- Truist Financial, meanwhile, kept a Hold rating on PVH, but cut its PT from $100.00 to $81.00, citing FX headwinds, a higher tax rate and macro volatility.
- The firm's 2022 EPS estimate was lowered to $9.00 from $10.00 and 2023 estimate to $10.00 from $10.90, with Truist analyst Beth Reed noting that "future FX pressures could be a meaningful headwind and that a slower than expected rebound in global tourism could negatively impact results in the US."
- PVH shares tumbled last on the back of the retailer's Q4 results. Although the retailer delivered better-than-anticipated quarterly figures, its guidance widely missed Street view.
- The company further warned that global supply chain and logistics disruptions will likely continue to result in delivery delays to wholesale customers and delayed stock availability for PVH's stores and digital commerce business.
- Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Equal-weight due to lack of near-term catalysts
- PVH shares are down 30.81% YTD and have slid 28.30% over the past year