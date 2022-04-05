Automotive technology company, Visteon drops 7% on PT lowered to $108 by Citi
Apr. 05, 2022 11:25 AM ETVisteon Corporation (VC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Automotive technology company, Visteon (VC -6.7%) price target lowered to $108 from $119 by VC Citi analyst Itay Michaeli.
- He keeps a Neutral rating on the shares for Q1.
- The analyst's auto supplier estimates and targets are reduced mainly to reflect lower auto production and inflation.
- Analyst expects suppliers to take a cautious macro view and adjust outlooks to either the lower end of prior ranges or below. His estimates are "comfortably below consensus" as Michaeli expects.
- The company has a consensus revenue expectation of $731.93M for FQ1 and an EPS consensus of $0.67.
- The stock trades at $98.8 currently, and has dropped about 23% over the last one year.