Marathon Digital slides after B.Riley cuts price target on delays, lower-than-expected BTC production
Apr. 05, 2022 11:28 AM ET By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) fell 8% in early Tuesday trading after B.Riley lowered the price target on miner's stock while keeping the rating at Buy.
- B. Riley cut its price target on Marathon Digital to $57 from previous $59, implying a potential upside of ~97% from the stock's last close.
- Analyst Lucas Pipes said the company's results came in lower than expected due to delays in miner deployment caused by an extended approval process for becoming connected to the grid.
- That points to Marathon's production of approximately 1,259 Bitcoins in Q1, which came in below B.Riley's estimate of 1,633.
- "We are now estimating Marathon to achieve a 2022 year-end hash rate of approximately 16.8 EH/s (from 19.5). As a result, we have reduced our 2022 EBITDA estimate to $409M (from $477M)," said the analyst.
- However, Marathon's growth target of achieving 23.3 EH/s by early 2023 remains unchanged, he added.
- Wall Street analysts maintain a Strong Buy rating on the stock while Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is at Hold.