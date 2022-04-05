Cue Biopharma extends gains on insider purchase
Apr. 05, 2022 11:35 AM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech, Cue Biopharma (CUE +7.1%), is trading higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday after its director Aaron Fletcher disclosed an insider purchase worth millions of dollars.
- According to a Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, Dr. Fletcher reported the purchase of 735,000 company shares at $4.76 apiece, which has boosted the stake by more than 400%.
- The transaction valued at ~$3.5 million was executed on March 31 by Bios Special Opportunity Fund, LP., an entity related to Bios Advisors GP, LLC, where Dr. Fletcher holds a management position.
- The insider purchase comes at a time Cue (NASDAQ:CUE) shares have lost more than 47% in the year so far, as shown in this graph.