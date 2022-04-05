Morgan Stanley lowers price target for EPAM on Ukraine conflict; rating unchanged
Apr. 05, 2022 11:38 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley has reduced its price target for EPAM Systems (EPAM -5.3%) to $450 (vs $830 prior), citing the Russia-Ukraine war.
- EPAM, which provides software and consulting services worldwide, has much of its operations in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. The company pulled its financial forecast for its current business quarter, and all of 2022, days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It has 14,000 employees in Ukraine.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that the conflict is "proving materially more challenging than the events of the 2014 annexation of Crimea". Nevertheless, revenue from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Georgia make up just 4.5% of EPAM's total revenue in 2021, and Morgan Stanley sees "near-term risk more dependent on delivery rather than demand".
- "While the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to unfold, we remain confident in management’s ability to navigate the geopolitical and operational headwinds it currently faces given established business continuity plans and meaningful investments in expanding delivery outside of Ukraine (currently 24% of delivery capacity), Russia (17% of delivery capacity),and Belarus (18% of delivery capacity)."
- Morgan Stanley added that "conversation with management suggests resiliency" with reinforced commitment to uninterrupted delivery outside Eastern Europe. It has retained its Overweight rating for EPAM.
- Shares are down -55.88% YTD, but have recovered +62.08% over the past month.