Peloton's new strength training product attracts positive review

Peloton Interactive (PTON -4.7%) introduced its new strength training hardware product called the Peloton Guide.

The Peloton Guide is described as a camera that plugs into a TV or mirror to track real-time movements during Peloton classes. The camera allows exercise class subscribers to track movements and check their form against instructor’s.

The company priced the Peloton Guide at $295.

A review from The Verge called the Peloton Guide the most innovative hardware produced by the company. "Ultimately, this is Peloton’s most affordable hardware. The device itself is fine, the UI is excellent, the camera works as it should, and the content is best in class," wrote Victoria Song.

On Wall Street, Bank of America expects a change in Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ:PTON) focus from rapid growth and product expansion to sustainable growth. That change in strategy could include less aggressive marketing and fewer retail locations. BofA also think pressure on new subscriber additions from the reopening and unusual/unsustainable competition will diminish over time, while PTON's low churn suggests the value proposition continues to resonate with members.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) still trade near the low end of the 52-week range of $20.11 to $129.70.