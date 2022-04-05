EV charging provider Allego stock rallies 14% in morning trading Tuesday

EV charging station provider Allego (ALLG) stock jumped 14% in late morning trading Tuesday after trading lower for several sessions.

Shares of the newly public company were up 14% at $13.86 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Allego became a public company on March 16 after merging with SPAC Spartan Acquisition III.

Allego shares began trading on March 17 and rallied heavily around March 25. The stock had been trending lower since March 29.

Based in the Netherlands, Allego operates around 28K EV charging stations throughout Europe.

Also on Tuesday, EV battery-swapping provider Gorgoro (GGR) saw its shares climb 16% in their market debut following the Taiwanese company's merger with SPAC Poema Global.

Gogoro merged with Poema on Monday. Shares of the SPAC shot up 24% to close at $12.74 for its last day of trading.

Poema and Gogoro announced plans to merge in September in a deal that valued Gogoro at around $2.35B.