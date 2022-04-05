PayPal, Synchrony launch cashback credit card to reward PayPal users

Apr. 05, 2022 11:48 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), SYF, MAWFCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Paypal website on Apple iPad Air

pressureUA/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL -2.9%) has unveiled a new cashback credit card, issued by Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF +0.5%), that rewards customers 3% cash back when they pay with PayPal at checkout and unlimited 2% cash back on all other purchases anywhere Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is accepted, the company said Tuesday.
  • The 3% reward when using PayPal (PYPL) is available when paying online, mobile, or in-store with PayPal QR Code where eligible, the company said.
  • The new card has no annual fee, no category restrictions, and can be added to a customer's PayPal wallet.
  • Last week, Wells Fargo (WFC) partnered with Mastercard (MA) and Bilt Rewards to issue a card for U.S. renters.
