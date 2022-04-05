Bristol Myers' CAR T cell therapy Breyanzi gets approval in EU to treat certain blood cancers
Apr. 05, 2022 11:55 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The European Commission (EC) approved Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Breyanzi to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- The company said Breyanzi, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, is delivered as a personalized treatment via a single infusion.
- The approval was backed by data from TRANSCEND WORLD, and TRANSCEND NHL 001 study.