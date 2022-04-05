Bristol Myers' CAR T cell therapy Breyanzi gets approval in EU to treat certain blood cancers

Apr. 05, 2022 11:55 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock Markets Open One Day After Steep Drop Over Apple"s Revised Forecast

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • The European Commission (EC) approved Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Breyanzi to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
  • The company said Breyanzi, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, is delivered as a personalized treatment via a single infusion.
  • The approval was backed by data from TRANSCEND WORLD, and TRANSCEND NHL 001 study.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.