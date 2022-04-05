The federal investigation into Microsoft's (MSFT -0.9%) planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.2%) isn't limiting itself to which rival consoles will have access to top games, The Information reports - but will also extend to the deal's effects on consumer data and the market for game developers.

The bulk of attention so far has been on whether Microsoft will restrict competitors like Sony (SONY -3.3%) from offering Activision titles as part of subscription services, which have been growing in importance for the top videogame players. Microsoft has committed to allowing games for the PlayStation (with a focus on annual best-selling franchise Call of Duty).

Including its games in other subscription services like Sony's PlayStation Plus is another question, for the deal and for the Federal Trade Commission, according to the report.

FTC Chair Lina Khan, though - now likely with enough support from aligned commissioners - will examine the deal with an eye to the combined companies' access to consumer data, the game developer labor market and the deal's impact on those workers who have accused Activision of discrimination and a hostile workplace, according to The Information. And the FTC is also looking into potential impact on a competitive metaverse.

The probe is still in early stages and expectations are that barring an FTC suit, Microsoft can close the deal soonest sometime in 2023.

Prosecutors are examining a meeting that took place between Activision Blizzard chief Bobby Kotick and options traders before the deal was announced. And a group of senators is urging the FTC forward toward a hard review of the transaction, with an emphasis on the labor market implications.

