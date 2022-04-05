Owens Corning stock slides as Truist cuts rating on weakness in international markets

Owens Corning (OC -6.5%) fell to a near 1-month low after Truist Securities downgraded the stock's rating to Hold from Buy, citing weakness in international industrial markets.

Truist also slashed its price target to $85 from $115, implying 7.7% downside to OC's last close.

In a note to clients, analyst Keith Hughes said OC's European and Asian industrial insulation and composite fiberglass businesses (30% of sales) will likely see pressure from slowing demand and higher costs.

"... we believe surging energy costs and some softening volume could cause H2 weakness. These costs will grow as 2022 progresses and hedges roll off," said Hughes. "We see price/cost in roofing shifting to modestly negative as 2022 progresses."

Residential (roofing/insulation) segment remains strong near term but fears of residential recession will discount these earnings. Truist expects current interest rates and inflation to result in some unit pressure on the industry.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on OC, with a Neutral rating and PT of $105, implying ~14% upside to OC's last close.

Analyst Daniel Oppenheim said OC is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing strength in residential construction and focus on energy efficiency.

"While OC generates 58% of its revenue from residential markets, it would likely be less impacted by slowing housing investment spending as energy savings from insulation solutions can yield a payback in less than 3 months," he said.