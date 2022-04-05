ConocoPhillips (COP -1.5%) and an Alaska state regulator said Tuesday that more than 7.2M cf of natural gas escaped in a leak at the Alpine oil field, which forced workers to evacuate and cut production last month.

Overall output from the field fell to as low as 36,851 bbl/day on March 13 from 51,700 bbl/day on March 1 before the leak was discovered, the state's revenue department said, according to Reuters, while the latest figures show production has since recovered to more than 50K bbl/day.

Conoco said it is working to seal off the leak, placing cement in multiple steps to isolate the shallow geologic formation identified as the source of the gas, then it will plug the source.

There has been no detectable gas outside the structures enclosing the wells, though "fluctuating" low levels of gas have been reported inside the wellhouses, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said.

