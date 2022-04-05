Northrop Grumman and AT&T join forces to power nex-gen, 5G-enabled defense capabilities
Apr. 05, 2022 12:04 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), NOCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Northrop Grumman (NOC +0.3%) and AT&T (T -1.1%) entered into a collaboration agreement to research and develop a digital battle network, powered by AT&T 5G and Northrop Grumman's advanced mission systems, to support the U.S. DoD.
- Both the companies plan to deliver a cost-effective, scalable, open architecture solution that will help the DoD connect distributed sensors, shooters and data from all domains, terrains and forces – similar to how smart devices connect and share data.
- The agreement establishes a joint R&D framework to prototype, demonstrate and test AT&T's commercial 5G networking capabilities integrated with Northrop Grumman's robust portfolio of capabilities that are at the forefront of military technological advancement that enable the Joint Force/