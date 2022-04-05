Northrop Grumman and AT&T join forces to power nex-gen, 5G-enabled defense capabilities

Apr. 05, 2022 12:04 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), NOCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

AT&T Labs location. AT&T Labs is the research and development division of AT&T.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Northrop Grumman (NOC +0.3%) and AT&T (T -1.1%) entered into a collaboration agreement to research and develop a digital battle network, powered by AT&T 5G and Northrop Grumman's advanced mission systems, to support the U.S. DoD.
  • Both the companies plan to deliver a cost-effective, scalable, open architecture solution that will help the DoD connect distributed sensors, shooters and data from all domains, terrains and forces – similar to how smart devices connect and share data.
  • The agreement establishes a joint R&D framework to prototype, demonstrate and test AT&T's commercial 5G networking capabilities integrated with Northrop Grumman's robust portfolio of capabilities that are at the forefront of military technological advancement that enable the Joint Force/
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.