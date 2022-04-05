Greenbrier Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 05, 2022 12:05 PM ETThe Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+167.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $575.76M (+94.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GBX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.